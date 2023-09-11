Golf Community meets at Everose Cup 2023

The tournament culminated in a splendid award ceremony and gala night attended by nearly 100 avid golf enthusiasts

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 6:30 PM

The bilateral relations and ties between the UAE and Turkey are not only deepening in trade and commerce but are also manifesting in the realm of sports, particularly in golf, a highly significant sport in both nations. The golf community and celebrities came together at the Everose Cup 2023, held in Bodrum, Turkey last month. The three-day event, hosted by Gregory Mathieu the co-founder and managing director of Everose Properties, a boutique investment firm based in Dubai was the scene of a golfing feast.

The tournament commenced on August 18 and concluded on Sunday, August 20, culminating in a splendid award ceremony and gala night attended by nearly 100 avid golf enthusiasts.

The tournament featured three categories for men and two for women, along with an award for the gross winner. Awards such as Woman A/B, nearest to the pin, longest drive, Man A/B, nearest to the pin, and longest drive were presented to the winners during the gala dinner in a spectacular ceremony. Throughout the competition, rankings were determined based on two-day points, ultimately leading to Hüseyin Demirağ securing the title of Gross Winner.

Fikret Öztürk, CEO of OPET Petroleum in Turkey, who also participated in the tournament, took the stage alongside Gregory Mathieu and his wife Neslihan Mathieu to extend their congratulations to the victors. The event's premiere saw the Former minister of foreign affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, clinching the longest drive award.

At the end of the glamorous night, Mathieu, said, "We would like to thank all our golf-lover participants who spent the last weekend competing with us and having fun at the same time. We took great pleasure in uniting our friends from the UAE and Turkey. We look forward to reconvening next year with a new theme on an even grander scale. We will be happy to see all golf lovers among us."