Golden Tulip Migration Services introduces end-to-end support for families relocating abroad

For families considering a move overseas, securing a visa is increasingly just the beginning. From choosing the right education pathway for children to preparing documentation, finding accommodation and adapting to a new country, relocation can involve a series of complex decisions that extend well beyond immigration approval.

Addressing this evolving need, Golden Tulip Migration Services has introduced an end-to-end approach to migration support, helping individuals and families in the UAE navigate the journey from initial eligibility assessment through to settlement and post-arrival considerations.

The move comes as international mobility continues to shape lives and economies worldwide. According to the United Nations, 304 million people were living outside their country of birth in 2024, almost double the 154 million recorded in 1990. The UAE, meanwhile, recorded a population of 11.5 million in 2025, with around 200 nationalities living and working in the country, highlighting its position as a highly international and mobile society.

From residency programmes and digital nomad opportunities to business and entrepreneur migration programmes, Golden Tulip Migration Services works with UAE families, professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals exploring migration and residency opportunities across destinations including Europe, Canada and Australia. Its services cover eligibility assessment, pathway selection, documentation and application guidance, alongside access to licensed lawyers and legal professionals in destination countries.

The company is also placing greater emphasis on what happens after approval. Depending on the destination and individual requirements, its support can extend to understanding education options, preparing families for relocation, navigating documentation and identifying practical settlement considerations.

“Migration should not be viewed simply as obtaining a visa; it is about preparing for a completely new chapter of life,” said Ayesha Mohammed of Golden Tulip Migration Services. “Every family has different priorities, whether that is education, career growth, business opportunities or long-term security. Our role is to help clients understand their options and make informed decisions with greater clarity and confidence.”

As residency, business migration and remote-work pathways continue to evolve across different markets, relocation planning is becoming more closely linked with education, employment, housing and long-term settlement considerations. For families and professionals, this means migration decisions are increasingly being viewed as part of a wider life and career strategy rather than a standalone immigration process.