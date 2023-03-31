‘Golden Gift’ Offers from Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Get assured gold coins on jewellery purchase

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 3:09 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled its ‘Golden Gift’ offers ahead of the festive season. With this offer, customers can get assured gold coins with gold and diamond jewellery purchase. The brand will also be showcasing an exquisite array of jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems across their numerous sub brands such as ‘Mine’, ‘Era’, ‘Precia’, ‘Viraaz’, ‘Ethnix’ and ‘Divine’ etc. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets in the Middle east, Far east and the US until April 23.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh5,000, customers will get free one-gram gold coin and a half-gram gold coin for a purchase worth Dh3,000.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “As Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrates 30 years of providing an exemplary jewellery shopping experience to its customers all over the world, the golden gift offer that we have unveiled is yet another example of our ardent commitment towards adding joy to their celebrations.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has also introduced Gold Rate Protection offers, wherein customers can protect themselves from fluctuating gold rates by paying just a 10 per cent as advance, valid until April 23. If the gold rate goes up during this period, customers can purchase at the blocked rate and if the rate happens to go down, customers can draw mileage from the low rates.

Customers can also block gold rates by paying a 50 per cent or 100 per cent advance, which will be valid for a period of three months and six months respectively.