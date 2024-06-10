Golden Bridge set to reveal show apartment of 'Enqlave' by Aqasa Developers
The event is scheduled at the Golden Bridge sales center on June 11
Aqasa Developers has launched its inaugural residential project, 'Enqlave', which is exclusively managed by Golden Bridge. Marking their debut in Dubai's real estate market, this development is situated in Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, and promises an extraordinary living experience.
The show apartment of this architectural masterpiece will be revealed at the Golden Bridge sales center on June 11. Brokers will have the opportunity to explore Enqlave's remarkable features, cutting-edge amenities, innovative design, competitive pricing, and investment opportunities, followed by an engaging Q&A session.
Enqlave sets a new benchmark for modern living and timeless design, featuring 159 smart apartments, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that redefine premium living. With prices starting at just Dh550,000, homeowners can experience modern luxury in Dubai's most sought-after location, complete with panoramic views of lush greenery and convenient proximity to the metro station.
Residents will have access to over 17 world-class amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, kids' pool, jacuzzi, jogging track, BBQ area, children's play area, table tennis, foosball table, fireplace seating, roof garden, yoga center, meditation area, meeting area, library, outdoor seating, sunbathing area, and EV charging stations.
One of the highlights of Enqlave is its flexible payment plan, offering a 50/50 option that can be paid over six installments. This approach caters to investors and end-users, making investing more accessible and convenient. Enqlave is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026.
Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration. He said: "This project is a testament to Golden Bridge's reputation, commitment, and the value we stand for in providing high-quality luxury living with attractive payment plans. With Enqlave, we are adding another unique and successful project to our portfolio in the Discovery Gardens, developed with a focus on modern luxury living and superior design elements."