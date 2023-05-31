Golden Apple honoured with Gulf Achievers Award

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 4:12 PM

Sahni, the founder of Golden Apple recently got felicitated with Gulf Achievers Award 2023 as the Best Female Entrepreneur. The award ceremony was organised by Being Muskaan Events and it took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View on May 7.

Sahni is an inspiring entrepreneur who founded Golden Apple, a fashion brand that celebrates inclusivity and diversity. Her vision was to create a fashion line that caters to all body types and sizes, breaking away from the traditional mold that only caters to a specific body type. She firmly believes that everyone deserves to feel beautiful and confident, regardless of their shape or size.

Sahni's passion for fashion started at a young age. She was always fascinated by the beauty of clothes and how they made people feel. She pursued her love for fashion by studying design and eventually working for a well-known fashion house. However, she soon realised that the fashion industry lacked inclusivity and diversity, so she decided to create Golden Apple. Sahni's dedication to inclusivity and diversity has made her a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs.

Established in 2002, Golden Apple quickly became a game-changer in the fashion industry. Sahni's vision was to create a fashion line that would make every person feel beautiful and confident, no matter their size or shape. She used her extensive knowledge of design and fashion to create a collection that embraced individuality and diversity.

Golden Apple's exclusive collection features styles that cater to all sizes and shapes, ensuring every customer can find the perfect outfit. Each piece is crafted with the finest materials and attention to detail, ensuring that the customer looks good and feels good too. Golden Apple is committed to providing high-quality fashion that lasts, so customers can build a wardrobe they'll love for years to come.

Golden Apple, believes that fashion should be for everyone. That's why they've created a collection that flatters every figure, celebrates every curve, and embraces every individual, ensuring that you not only look good but feel good too.