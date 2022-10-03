Godfrey Phillips India hosts 'Annual Conference 2022'

Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 11:08 AM

Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) recently held its 'Annual Conference 2022' in JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai from September 30 to October 3. The conference saw the participation of over 500 sales people and representatives from all key departments.

Thanking the team for their role in the company's success and echoing the conference's theme of accelerate, Dr Bina Modi, chairperson and managing director, GPI, said: "Our people first philosophy has always guided us to put people before business and profit. I strongly believe that when you empower your people and help them grow, the company grows with them. Our late chairman of GPI, KK Modi used to say, to stagnate is to die. That's why we encourage our people to push boundaries, reinvent constantly, do things differently, and do them better. Together, as OneGPI, we shall continue to accelerate to greater heights."

Addressing the conference, Sharad Aggarwal, CEO at GPI, said: "Dubai is the perfect example of how the impossible can be envisioned and achieved. There isn't a better place to get inspired to aim for extraordinary results. I'm certain that the many wonders of Dubai will rejuvenate and motivate the whole team."

The sales conference was also attended by Alexander Reisch, managing director at Philip Morris's India and his leadership team. The GPI team participated in the conference with great vigour.