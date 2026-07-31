GMU's College of Dentistry sets a new clinical benchmark with 120 dental chairs and a dedicated teaching hospital

Gulf Medical University's College of Dentistry has built something few institutions in the region can claim. One hundred and twenty clinical dental chairs operate inside Thumbay Dental Hospital, the university's accredited teaching hospital in Ajman, forming the backbone of a programme designed entirely around clinical mastery.

Chair capacity is often the unseen bottleneck in dental education worldwide. It determines how quickly students move from simulation to supervised treatment, and how deep their case experience runs by graduation. At GMU, the scale of the facility means students do not queue for clinical time. They progress through graded case complexity inside a functioning hospital, treating real patients under specialist supervision from the early stages of their training in an environment most dental schools can only approximate.

That clinical depth begins long before a student ever touches a patient. The College operates a dedicated preclinical clinical skills laboratory where every student workstation is fitted with a phantom head supplied with running water and air, replicating the working conditions of a live dental chair with remarkable fidelity. Second- and third-year students master their procedures here first, alongside the ergonomics, four-handed dentistry techniques, appropriate lighting and full infection control protocols of real practice, so the move to patient clinics becomes a progression rather than a leap.

This facility now sits within Gulf Medical University's integrated network of clinical skills and simulation centres, inaugurated in 2026 as the largest of its kind in the region, bringing six connected training facilities together on the Ajman campus, including a dedicated Dental Simulation Centre and the multidisciplinary Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation, where students train in a simulated hospital environment that is deliberately error-forgiving. The philosophy is simple and clinically sound: mistakes are made and corrected on simulators, so that patients only ever meet competent hands.

The College's academic standing rests on credentials that carry weight well beyond the UAE. In January 2024, its Bachelor of Dental Surgery became the first undergraduate dental programme in the country to earn accreditation from the Australian Dental Council, one of the most rigorous international benchmarks in dental education, a recognition that materially widens the licensure and postgraduate pathways available to graduates worldwide. The BDS programme also holds full accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Education, the foundation for licensure in the Emirates, while the clinical training and internship programme at Thumbay Dental Hospital carries a five-year accreditation from the National Institute of Health Specialties, granted in March 2023. Taken together, these credentials make a GMU dental qualification genuinely portable, recognised for practice, licensure and specialisation both regionally and internationally.