GMU ranks 101-200 in quality education of Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023

Gulf Medical University has demonstrated exceptional progress in this year's rankings, surpassing its previous placement by a significant margin

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 5:37 PM

Gulf Medical University (GMU), one of the leading medical universities in the Gulf region, is proud to announce its substantial leap forward in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2023. In a significant achievement, Gulf Medical University has been ranked between 101 and 200 in both the 'Quality Education' and 'Health and Wellbeing' sustainable development goals on a global scale.

Furthermore, the University's dedication to reducing disparities, fostering diversity and inclusivity have been globally acclaimed, earning the 95th rank worldwide for 'Reduced Inequalities'. This achievement underscores Gulf Medical University’s commitment towards nurturing a balanced and inclusive environment for all its members and the broader community.

Gulf Medical University has demonstrated exceptional progress in this year's rankings, surpassing its previous placement by a significant margin. Advancing by over 100 positions, the university now holds a commendable position within the 301-400 range out of 1,590 universities globally-emphasising its consistent dedication towards academic superiority and societal impact.

"I am immensely proud of what we've achieved at Gulf Medical University," said professor Hossam Hamdy, the chancellor of GMU. "These significant leaps in the rankings are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our faculty, staff, students and continuous support of the Thumbay Group founder president DrThumbay Moideen. We continue to strive for excellence in education, wellbeing, and equality, embodying our deep-rooted commitment to societal development and sustainable practices. As we celebrate this important milestone in 25 years of Gulf Medical University history, we also recognise that it fuels our drive to innovate, grow and continue improving. This is just the beginning of an even more promising journey ahead."

In addition, professor Sherief Khalifa, vice chancellor for quality and institutional effectiveness and dean, College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University, said: “In our journey to create an impact, we, at Gulf Medical University, firmly believe that effective institutions have the power to influence the community, society, and even the world through the quality of its education and societal impact beyond the walls of university."

Similarly, Professor Manda Venkatraman, vice chancellor, academics and dean, College of Medicine at Gulf Medical University, said: “Gulf Medical University’s upward trajectory in the rankings reflects our commitment to adherence of academic excellence in quality education, health care research and innovation making significant contributions to the world of health care. We are proud to be an integral part of a leading academic institution in these fields.”

“We take great pride in our outstanding research, which has been pivotal in driving innovation and shaping the future of health care. Our dedicated researchers, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a culture of collaboration at the Gulf Medical University, relentlessly pursue discoveries that have the potential to revolutionize patient health care and improve global health outcomes. This recognition is a true reflection of the transformative impact our research has on both the local and international health care landscape,” stated professor Salem Chouaib, director of the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine.

This breakthrough achievement in THE Impact Rankings marks a significant milestone for gulf Medical University, signifying its steadfast commitment to sustainability, equality, and distinction in higher education.