GMU introduces Master of Science in neonatal critical care nursing programme

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:05 PM

In response to the growing demand for specialised nursing professionals in the UAE, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has introduced Master of Science in neonatal critical care nursing (MSNCCN) programme. This advanced programme, developed by the College of Nursing, aims to address the current and emerging healthcare needs of the UAE by preparing professional nurses with specialised expertise in neonatal critical care, expanding their knowledge base, integrating specific education and practice initiatives, and mentoring new scholars.

The UAE’s 50th anniversary in 2021 highlighted healthcare as a central focus for national development. This emphasis led to the ‘UAE National Strategy for Nursing / Midwifery: A Roadmap to 2026,’ which aims to improve nursing education and training to address future workforce needs.

Consequently, the Gulf Medical University’s Master of Science in neonatal critical care nursing programme is designed to equip neonatal nurses with the highest level of expertise required for neonatal critical care settings, directly aligning with the UAE's national strategy to enhance healthcare through advanced nursing education and meet future workforce demands. It offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends advanced education with practical application, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to contribute to healthcare advancements through research, scholarship, and service. Understanding the needs of working professionals, the MSNCCN programme provides flexible study options, including evening and weekend classes. This allows students to balance their professional responsibilities with their educational pursuits, enhancing their learning experience without compromising their practical application of knowledge. The two-year, full-time programme prepares nurses as specialised providers of healthcare to neonates and their families in acute care settings. The primary focus is to promote, maintain, supervise, and restore health, identify health risks, and manage acute illnesses in neonates. Graduates will be trained to function as educators, leaders, consultants, advocates, and change agents in the field of neonatal critical care. The curriculum includes hands-on experience through clinical rotations in leading Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) under the guidance of experienced preceptors. Emphasising interdisciplinary collaboration, the program prepares students to work effectively within healthcare teams comprising neonatologists, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, and other specialists.

Professor Selva Titus Chacko, dean, College of Nursing at the Gulf Medical University, stated: “Our programme and curriculum are meticulously designed to advance skills and knowledge in neonatal critical care, addressing the pressing needs within our healthcare system. By creating a programme that integrates practical and theoretical components, we aim to significantly elevate neonatal care standards in the UAE.”

Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor, Gulf Medical University, concluded: "We are committed to making world-class education in neonatal critical care accessible and attainable for talented individuals from nursing backgrounds. This initiative is vital and directly aligns with our mission to develop a diverse workforce of nurse leaders. Our students receive the best training in our largest chain of private academic hospitals and work in hospitals accredited by international organisations, benefiting from advanced technology and substantial resources invested in their development. By preparing nurses with both advanced education and practical skills, we are contributing to the overall improvement of neonatal health outcomes in the UAE and the overall region."