GMU inspires 3,000 students at the 15th Annual Medical and Science Exhibition

GMU MASE 2022 had around 500 exhibits in the project, music, poetry, poster and painting categories by talented young students from across schools in the UAE

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:19 AM

Gulf Medical University (GMU) concluded its 15th edition of Annual Medical and Science Exhibition (MASE) competition for high school students, which saw the participation of more than 81 schools in five different categories including project, poster, painting, music and poetry. Held online, more than 3,000 students of grades 10, 11 and 12 from across the country had put together approximately 500 exhibits in the project, poster, music, poetry and painting categories, competing for cash prizes of Dh25,000 in total, in addition to trophies and certificates. The competitions were judged by a panel comprising of leading doctors, professors and medical science professionals. A total of three winners were declared in each of the five categories by a panel of judges that comprised eminent doctors and faculty members from GMU; whereas even online voting was conducted for Viewer’s Choice awards.

Hossam Hamdy, professor and chancellor of Gulf Medical University, gave away the prizes to all the winners/runners of the competition. Explaining the aim of the annual exhibition, Hamdy said: "Every year GMU MASE stimulates the creative talents of young scientists and instills in them an interest in medical and science based careers. It provides the students a platform to integrate art and scientific thinking and to apply the knowledge and idea to the championship, thereby creating an engagement which inspires the consciousness of future medical and science professionals.”

Out of 500 entries received, Erfan Firouzi from the Westminister School Dubai (Grade 10), Hari Srinivasan from Global Indian School, Ajman (Grade 11) and Mansi Bhatia (Grade 12) from Al Diyafah High School Dubai claimed the first place in project making and were awarded cash prizes for their work. Similarly, Eco Friends from Delta English School, Sharjah (Grade 10), Sindhu Rachapudi from Abu Dhabi Indian School (Grade 11) and Hari Srinivasan from Global Indian School, Ajman (Grade 12) secured the first position in poster making competition.

Meanwhile, Bernice Bodemeh (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Fujairah, Kena Patel (Grade 11) from Indian High School Dubai and Ciril Biju Joseph (Grade 12) from Leaders Private School Sharjah won the first position in painting competition. Lastly, Mariam Maali (Grade 10) from Sama American private school, Sharjah, Oliver Gullick (Grade 11) from Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and Benamin Cal (Grade 12) from Al Afiah Filipino Private School, Sharjah wowed the jury with their music skills securing the first position. The other three winners in poetry competition included Safoora Abdus (Grade 10) from International Indian School Ajman, Azra Fairooz (Grade 11) from Sharjah Indian School Ghubaiba and Rashi Sinha (Grade 12) from GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Girls.

Separately, for the Viewer’s Choice painting competition: Habiba Rahman (Grade 10) from The Westminster School Dubai; Annmaria Pathrose (Grade 11) from Our own English High School Sharjah and Aafreen Nazer (Grade 12) from Sharjah Indian School bagged the first position respectively. Likewise, for the Viewer’s Choice project competition: Darshini Ramesh (Grade 10) from Leaders Private School, Javaria Batool (Grade 11) from Dubai Scholars Private School and Najma (Grade 12) from Cambridge International School, Dubai secured the maximum votes.

In addition, for the Viewer’s Choice poster competition: Shahazad Nazar (Grade 10) from Leaders Private School Sharjah; Rejoyna Pauline (Grade 11) from Own English High school Sharjah and Tamanna Khanam (Grade 12) from Leaders Private School, Sharjah secured the maximum votes. For the Viewer’s choice poetry category: Hibah Fathima Anshar (Grade 10) from Sharjah Indian School; Naurin Faisal (Grade 11) and Neha Beno (Grade 12), both of them, from The Indian High School Dubai gained the first rank.

Lastly, for the Viewer’s choice music category: Grace Gurudev Sharma (Grade 10) from Gems Our Own English High School, Sharjah; Khadeejath Shazfa Shafeer (Grade 11) from Sharjah Indian School and Hiba Anwar (Grade 12) from Pristine Private School won the prize.