GMU doubles its capacity as per new business strategic plan

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group; board of trustees, along with the academic team of Gulf Medical University.

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:11 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 1:34 PM

The academic team at Gulf Medical University (GMU) has compiled the long-term strategic growth plan of doubling its capacity in the next three to four years and aligning to future requirements and strategic direction of education policies laid down by the UAE, thereby, creating an Emirati healthcare workforce to serve the community. The university recently announced the project for accepting payments through crypto currencies, thus becoming the first private university to be featured in the metaverse.

The strategic plan includes several unique growth opportunities, which includes the opening of a branch campus in Dubai by the end of next year to help professionals develop better skills for jobs and placements. Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, board of trustees, said: “We have always been innovative in what we do and have laid down a strategic growth plan to double the capacity of our university, which aligns with the future requirements and needs of the country.”