GMDC rewards winners of National Day raffle promotion

The promotion is running on Instagram and Facebook till March 15.

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:00 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:20 PM

Galadari Motor Driving Centre (GMDC) has announced the winners’ names from the 50th UAE National Raffle Draw on January 20 through the online portal of the Department of Economic Development. Jayaraj Padmanabhan, an Indian expat, won the grand prize for the new Suzuki Dzire Car.

In an event organised by Galadari Motor Driving Centre on January 23, Kamal Al Shakshir, national sales manager of Al Rostamani Trading Company, handed over the key to the winner. Marwan Galadari, the board of directors, GMDC, felicitated the winner.

The company also kicked off social media giveaway contest on February 1. Customers can win a staycation at Sheraton Marriott if any customer or the followers following GMDC’s social media page tags their loved ones without a driving license. Other 10 lucky winners will have a chance to win vouchers from Danube Home and Mai Dubai. The promotion is running on Instagram and Facebook till March 15.