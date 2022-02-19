GM Modular introduces smart home systems

Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD, GM Modular, Vishal Kothari , CEO — Middle East

G-Bus, a one-of-a-kind home automation system transforms living spaces with internet connected devices to enable the remote monitoring and management of appliances and systems.

Leading electrical company GM Modular recently introduced its revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation, LED lights, fans, and a lot more with the aim to provide the best of design and comfort in every home. As market leaders in switches and other home accessories, the company is at the forefront of innovation. G-Bus, a one-of-a-kind home automation system transforms living spaces with internet connected devices to enable the remote monitoring and management of appliances and systems.

With G-Bus, consumers can control the lights, blinds and shutters, temperature, security system, music. It provides homeowners security, comfort, convenience and energy efficiency by allowing them to control smart devices with your smartphone.

GM utilises the highest quality components along with having two decades of experience in luxury design. The company has three showrooms and two warehouses in the UAE and plans to setup a giant warehouse inside the free zone that will cater to Middle East and Africa.

Vishal Kothari, export manager at GM, said: “GM has built a strong network with more than 250 dealers and 50 retailers across the UAE. In addition, the organisation plans to grow its presence in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, with the goal of being a one-stop-solution for all electrical items. Moreover, GM creates products that are recyclable, thus enhancing the idea of global sustainability.” “GM has always been motivated by creative spaces in homes, building designs and so on. At GM, we are consistently inspired by ideas to make products that speak the same language of comfort and luxury,” Kothari added.