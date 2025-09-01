Global spotlight: Moscow Fashion Week draws attention from the GCC

Moscow Fashion Week, running until September 2, continues to affirm its global scale with 220 designers from 10 countries showcasing their latest collections. For many participants, walking the Moscow runway represents a valuable chance to connect with a global audience and share the unique story of their brand. This season’s lineup is as diverse as ever, featuring not only established and emerging Russian designers but also talents from across the globe including: China’s Subai, India’s Shantnu and Nikhil, South Africa’s David Tlale, Armenia’s Loom Weaving, among others.

The expanding opportunities to diversify product offerings in new markets are reflected in the growing interest from major Middle Eastern economies. Shirene Rifai, CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, said: “Emerging economies collaborating in fashion isn’t a trend–it’s a rebalancing of creative power. And that shift is happening now, we just need to keep pushing it forward.”

“For the Middle East in particular, these partnerships are essential. They offer a platform to share our unique identity with the world, promote regional craftsmanship, and build sustainable models that empower local communities. Fashion becomes a tool for shaping narratives, not just following trends and that is the true influence we should aim to expand,” noted Mohamad El Saghir, founder and CEO of Doha Fashion Show.

According to a recent report by Russian firm NEO, nearly 65 per cent of Russia's clothing imports originate from China. However, this proportion is decreasing as consumer loyalty to Chinese products diminishes. This trend creates an opening for Gulf countries to establish a presence in a developing segment of the Russian market, particularly in Muslim regions, where the demand for modest fashion continues to grow.

There is a rising interest in modest fashion within the broader Russian market. At Moscow Fashion Week, Hatsibana will unveil a collection featuring handcrafted jackets that blend classic styles with eclectic influences, celebrating the strength and elegance of the modern woman. SaiJamin represents a Russian approach to modest fashion, blending traditional modesty with cultural heritage and contemporary creative trends.

Alongside Moscow Fashion Week, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit will be held–a professional event catering to industry experts. Delegations from Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries are expected to attend, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration across the region.