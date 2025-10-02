Global online trading leader Deriv launches new subsidiary under licence from SCA

Deriv, global online trading company, has announced new market expansion of its operations in the UAE with the launch of newly formed subsidiary, Deriv Capital Contracts & Currencies L.L.C., under licence from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The authorisation supports Deriv’s strategy to broaden access to regulated online trading in one of the world’s most dynamic financial centres.

“As we enter our 26th year, the SCA licence for our UAE entity anchors our next chapter of growth,” said Rakshit Choudhary, chief executive officer of Deriv. “The UAE’s fintech‑forward vision, commitment to investor education, and robust regulatory framework make it an ideal market. We’re eager to empower clients with an innovative trading platform, expanded financial offerings, comprehensive education, and trusted safeguards.”

Operating under the SCA oversight and local governance, Deriv’s UAE entity is built for local traders, providing accessible and localised support. It offers dirham-based funding from as little as Dh 40 with secure deposits, withdrawals, and transfers, region-specific payment options, swap‑free trading, and in‑app support in Arabic and English.

A new mobile app for the region is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play. It facilitates CFDs via MT5 on hundreds of instruments across six markets, alongside an Dh 10,000 demo account and education resources to empower traders of all experience levels to navigate global markets with confidence. Built-in risk‑management tools, including stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops, along with transparent pricing, are designed to help clients trade with confidence. An AI‑first approach further accelerates product development, enhances platform reliability.

“The UAE is uniquely positioned as a global financial hub, with its forward‑thinking regulatory environment and thriving fintech ecosystem,” said Joanna Frendo, executive director of Deriv Capital Contracts & Currencies L.L.C. and chief compliance officer at Deriv Group. “Obtaining our SCA licence was fundamental to our regional strategy, allowing us to serve clients with the safeguards and service quality that have defined Deriv for over two decades.”

The UAE licence adds to Deriv Group’s international regulatory footprint, following new authorisations in Mauritius - June 2024 and the Cayman Islands - April 2025. In 2025, Deriv also garnered industry recognition, including Most Innovative Broker—MEA (Dubai iFX EXPO) and Best Trading Platform—MENA (Holiston Media’s Global Forex Awards).

The UAE clients can access localised support, dirham‑based deposits and withdrawals, and a growing suite of tools tailored to the market.