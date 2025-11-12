Global NICMARians Alumni Meet and Construction Leadership Conclave 5.0 concludes in Dubai

The Global NICMARians Alumni Meet and Construction Leadership Conclave 5.0 concluded successfully at the Hilton Dubai, Business Bay, bringing together more than 200 senior professionals, innovators, and decision-makers from across the construction and real estate sectors.

Organised by the Alumni Growth Network Initiative (AGNI), the official UAE chapter of NICMAR (National Institute of Construction Management and Research), the event marked one of the largest alumni-driven industry gatherings in the region.

The conclave opened with remarks from Balkrishan Singh, managing director and founding partner of RBS Architectural Design Consultancy, and Raghvendra Singh Bisen, vice-president (development) at Sobha UAE and Qatar Projects. Both emphasised AGNI’s purpose of fostering a collaborative ecosystem for alumni leadership, professional growth, and industry partnerships.

Distinguished academic leaders from NICMAR University, Pune, also addressed the attendees, including Dr Tapash Kumar Ganguli, director general (in-charge), and Dr Sushma Kulkarni, vice chancellor. They highlighted NICMAR’s global footprint and the role of alumni in shaping infrastructure and project management excellence across markets.

“AGNI is not just an initiative; it is a responsibility — a commitment to build a legacy of leadership and empower NICMARians professionally and personally,” said Balkrishan Singh, steering committee member, AGNI.

“Our greatest strength is our unity. Every NICMARian here represents passion, potential, and the power to redefine the industry,” added Raghvendra Singh Bisen, co-founding member, AGNI.

The one-day conclave featured leadership sessions and panel discussions on project management, AI and digital transformation, entrepreneurship, global HR trends, women’s leadership, and coastal infrastructure development.

The “NICMARians Firechat: Chasing the Dream” session showcased alumni who have achieved significant milestones in international markets, offering insights into global best practices and innovation in construction management.

Senior alumni and volunteers were recognised for their contributions to the NICMAR community and their efforts in mentoring emerging professionals.

The conclave resulted in new collaborations, mentoring clusters, and cross-border partnerships among NICMAR alumni. It also reinforced stronger links between academia and industry to develop future-ready leadership.

“This conclave represents a collective force of leaders who believe in contributing, connecting, and creating value beyond boundaries,” said Balkrishan Singh.

“NICMARians are not just professionals; we are visionaries shaping the future. Together, we are building an ecosystem of opportunity,” said Raghvendra Singh Bisen.