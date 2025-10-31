Global leaders inspire at an event hosted by ICAI Abu Dhabi

An evening of insight and inspiration unfolded as three distinguished thought leaders — Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Siddharth Balachandran, and Shankar Sharma came together for an engaging dialogue on peace, purpose, and prosperity – Building Resilient Leaders in a Changing World. The event was warmly welcomed by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Abu Dhabi Chapter’s chairman Krishnan, who opened the session with words of appreciation for the distinguished speakers and acknowledged the presence of attendees from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Founder of the global initiative "I Am a Peacekeeper Movement", and executive director of Wockhardt Healthcare Conglomerate and CEO of philanthropic Wockhardt Foundation, Dr Khorakiwala shared a deeply moving message on the power of being a peacekeeper and the role of empathy in leadership. He outlined the seven pillars of peace — truth, gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, and patience, emphasising that peacekeeping begins within each individual and extends outward to communities and nations.

Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, reflected on leadership in the modern global economy and the importance of giving back. He praised the visionary leadership of both the UAE and India which demonstrate how nations can combine ambition with purpose. He emphasised that generating wealth goes hand in hand with creating an impact by giving back to society and through sustainability.

Shankar Sharma, celebrated investor and founder of First Global GQuant Investec, delivered an engaging talk on How to Increase Luck Through Global Investing. Drawing from his own experience, he shared how incredible stream of opportunities opened up with a move into global investing. He emphasised that to become lucky in investing one must try many things with the least possible risk on every try.

CA Rohit Dayma, vice chairman of ICAI, Abu Dhabi Chapter, presented the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the eminent speakers and the attendees.