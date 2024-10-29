Global leaders celebrate excellence at the 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards 2024 in Istanbul, Türkiye

Burj CEO Award Winners 2024

The prestigious 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards was successfully staged at the luxurious Raffles Istanbul, celebrating exceptional leadership and business excellence cross various industries. Hosted and organised by CEO Clubs Network, one of the largest business networks in the world, the mega event gathered global leaders and dignitaries, fostering an atmosphere rich in networking and collaboration. Delegates and guests enjoyed a diverse array of entertainment programs, enhancing the celebratory spirit of the evening.

The chief guests of honour were King of Meat, Cuneyt Asan, renowned actor Oktay Kaynarca and happiness ambassador Gloria Belendez-Ramirez. This year’s awards recognised outstanding figures, including Ayesha Sohaib Mustafa, honoured as Burj CEO of the Year, Serenity, a data storage and security company, awarded as 'Start-up Company of the Year', and Seyit Hofiani Jewellery, receiving accolades for the 'Best Stone of Afghanistan'. Turkish Airlines, Castelli Milano 1938, Adecco and MasterCard were also recognised with awards. These recognitions reflect CEO Club’s commitment to driving economic growth, fostering partnerships, and empowering businesses to thrive in the global market.

Dr Tariq Nizami, founder and CEO of the CEO Clubs Network, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the award ceremony in Türkiye, emphasising the nation’s vibrant culture and strategic significance in the global business landscape. "We are thrilled to bring together esteemed leaders and innovators from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences, resulting in collaboration and growth in today’s dynamic market," he stated.

Cüneyt Asan receiving the 'Best Global Restaurant Award'

Sarah Dong, managing partner, added: "Compared to previous editions where one or two female leaders were recognised, this year, one-third of the awardees were women. This significant increase highlights the rapid growth of women leaders over the past decade"

Biljana Karamanolevska was honoured with the prestigious Visionary Business Excellence Award for her pioneering efforts at Svetot na Kolores Private Kindergarten, while Mamela Luthuli, CEO of Takenote IT, achieved the esteemed title of 'African CEO of the Year'. Representing Derubis Caravans, Lejla Kraljevic received the 'Woman Leadership Award'. Sia N Ashok of Confity Capital Partners was celebrated with the Strategic Leadership Award for her visionary approach in shaping strategic initiatives and driving growth within the finance sector. Furthermore, Dorothy Pinyoloya was recognised as a Global Business Leader, and Dr Nadirra Aleem was acclaimed as the 'Innovative Fashion Designer of the Year'. The 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards, staged under the theme 'Bridging Continents, Celebrating Excellence', recognised over 40 leaders and organisations and showcased the importance of extraordinary achievers and game changers in driving progress across industries. This prestigious event underscored the vital role that excellence plays in advancing economic growth and development globally. The Burj CEO Awards, renowned for recognising outstanding business leaders and organisations, aligns with its core vision of Empowering Leaders and Boosting Economies. The awards continue to serve as an inspiration for celebrating those who inspire change and lead with innovation. The Burj CEO Awards, known as the 'Oscars' of the business world, has recognised nearly 400 business leaders since its inception in 2016, inspiring excellence across the global business community.

