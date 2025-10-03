Global falconry hub: Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition 2025 opens in Riyadh

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 opened today in Riyadh, with more than 1,300 exhibitors and brands from 45 countries showcasing their latest innovations.

Organised by the Saudi Falcons Club, the exhibition runs until October 11 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the capital.

Talal bin Abdulaziz AlShamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, said the exhibition has become a global destination for falconers, hunters and enthusiasts. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia has established itself as the hub for falcons and falconry through what is now the world’s largest event of its kind, blending cultural heritage with innovation, investment and tourism opportunities.

One of this year’s major highlights is the participation of more than 50 Chinese companies, with 31 pavilions covering 3,000 square metres. The Chinese pavilion showcases advanced desert farming solutions, modern hunting and camping gear, drones, smart technologies, prefabricated rooms, lighting systems, and authentic Chinese cuisine.

Alongside innovations, the pavilion features cultural attractions such as handicrafts, pottery, calligraphy, fashion displays and folklore performances. A business hub has also been established to enable Saudi and Chinese entrepreneurs to explore partnerships, localize expertise and expand opportunities in falconry, hunting and related sectors.

The 2025 edition spans 28 specialised sectors and over 23 family-friendly events. Key attractions include the Mongolian Falcons Zone, the Saluqi Museum, the UNESCO-listed Hima Najran heritage site, the Future Falconer Village, and the Digital Shalail Museum. Visitors can also enjoy a falconry fashion zone, a classic car showcase, and art exhibitions featuring Saudi female artisans.

Interactive experiences range from falcon-calling shows and equestrian performances to karting, off-road driving, camel rides, archery, and shooting ranges. Workshops on desert farming, outdoor safety, and crafts, along with panel discussions on falconry’s role in literature and trade, add further depth to the program.

The annual Al-Melwah falcon race will be held from October 5 to 10, with six categories of competition and 60 winners receiving combined prizes worth SR600,000 ($160,000).

This year’s exhibition is supported by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, and stc, reflecting the broad institutional backing for the Kingdom’s cultural and heritage initiatives.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition continues to reinforce the kingdom’s position as a leading global hub for falconry, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

Registration is free via the official exhibition website, with visiting hours from 3pm to 11pm daily.