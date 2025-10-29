Global endurance drive proves OMODA&JAECOO hybrids’ range and efficiency leadership

OMODA&JAECOO, the new-generation intelligent automotive brand, has once again demonstrated its global leadership in hybrid innovation during the International User Summit 2025 in Wuhu, China.

As part of the Summit, the company hosted the "Ten-Nation Hybrid Marathon" — a cross-border endurance drive covering over 600 km through China’s scenic routes. The event brought together media representatives from ten countries, including the UAE, to experience the performance of three advanced hybrid models: OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H (HEV), and OMODA 7 SHS-P (PHEV).

Following the same route combining urban streets, highways, and mountainous terrain, the OMODA 7 SHS-P achieved an impressive 1,192 km combined range with an average fuel consumption of just 4.8L/100km, showcasing its outstanding energy efficiency, stability, and reliability. Despite varying driving styles, consistent results across participating teams confirmed the hybrids’ adaptability and performance potential in diverse global conditions.

Powered by the fifth-generation 1.5T hybrid-dedicated engine — delivering 44.5% thermal efficiency, among the highest in the industry — the models proved their capability across mixed terrains and climates. The SHS Super Hybrid System combines three core technologies: a 1.5TDGI engine with six advanced combustion features, a super electric hybrid DHT enabling seamless mode transitions, and a high-performance hybrid battery offering 90 km EV-only range (WLTP) and 3.3 kW external discharge for outdoor or emergency use. Together, they embody OMODA&JAECOO’s “Four Supremes” — super power, super range, ultra-low fuel consumption, and refined performance.

Inside, the hybrids impressed with EV-level quietness and comfort, particularly in urban driving. Advanced ENC noise cancellation, dual-layer acoustic glass, and intelligent electric-drive prioritisation below 60 km/h ensured a remarkably calm cabin — even at 120 km/h. UAE media participants described the experience as "luxurious, effortless, and ideal for long commutes," perfectly suited to modern UAE lifestyles.

The OMODA 5 SHS-H delivered 165 kW combined power and 310 Nm motor torque, providing instant acceleration up to 175 km/h. Whether on winding mountain roads or UAE’s smooth highways, the hybrid system maintained flawless coordination between engine and motor, reflecting the brand’s philosophy: “Power when you want it, efficiency when you need it."

Held under the theme "CO-CREATE · CO-DEFINE," the OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit 2025 also marked the debut of the AiMOGA intelligent robot, jointly developed by the brand to showcase AI-driven automotive experiences.

As OMODA&JAECOO continues expanding across the UAE, the success of this global hybrid test reaffirms its commitment to delivering efficient, eco-friendly, and intelligent vehicles aligned with the region’s vision for a greener, smarter future.