Glinks to host global universities at its biggest education fair

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 4:46 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 4:47 PM

Glinks International is set to hold 'The Glinks International Education Fair' , the largest annual education fair on Sunday, September 8, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, that will see educational institution officials from more than 25 universities discussing enrollment process and scholarship opportunities with more than 1,000 students in the UAE who would be seeking admission in universities in Canada, USA, UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and UAE.

The fair will feature representatives from renowned institutions such as Acadia University, Bow Valley College, Bronte College Summer Camp, Brock University, Clark University, Columbia College, Grenfell Campus - Memorial University, Huron University, Huron University at Western, McMaster University, Middlesex University Dubai, North Island College, Queen’s University, Sheridan College, St. Francis Xavier University, Tetr College of Business, Technological University of Shannon, Thompson Rivers University, University of Essex, University of Manitoba, University of New Brunswick, University of Otago in New Zealand, University of Saskatchewan, University of Waterloo, and University of Windsor.

From 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, prospective undergraduate and master’s students, as well as career professionals looking to advance their careers, will have a stellar opportunity to explore a world of academic opportunities.

Being the biggest UAE-based partner consultant with reputed Canadian educational institutions, Glinks offers students to connect with myriad study choices in Canada, especially at a time when the country has adopted a change in its policy for international students. The education fair comes nine months after the Canadian Government said that it would reduce the number of foreign students to 360,000 from 1,040,985 per annum. Which means, the UAE students will have to pro-actively pursue application process and this exhibition could become crucial in helping help them ensure on-site admission to Canadian education institutions with the help of Glinks’ team, despite the reduction in enrollment numbers.

The Glinks International Education Fair, themed 'The Global Study Movement', is designed to be the ultimate platform for students and professionals seeking to broaden their horizons and gain insights into international education. With the tagline – The One Stop education fair -- the UAE students will get a chance to explore important study destinations across Canada, UK, USA, and beyond for the September 2025 intake. According to recent data from the UAE Ministry of Education and various educational research reports, over 20,000 students from the UAE are currently studying abroad. This reflects the growing trend among UAE students to seek higher education opportunities in international institutions, driven by the desire for a global perspective and diverse academic experiences, which Glinks aims to assist with through its comprehensive advisory services.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO of Glinks International, shares his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to host the Glinks International Education Fair, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled education consultancy services. This event will bring together representatives from top educational institutions worldwide, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect and engage with them directly. Our goal is to empower students and professionals to make informed decisions about their future education and careers.

“The Glinks International Education Fair aims to expose attendees to a wide array of academic programs and study destinations. Whether you are passionate about engineering, arts, business, or biochemistry, this event will provide valuable information and guidance to help you make the best choice for your academic journey. In today’s rapidly evolving job market, acquiring future-ready skills is crucial. The fair will emphasise the importance of gaining skills that are in high demand globally, ensuring that attendees are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," Singh added.

One of the key themes of the fair is to promote the benefits of studying in a diverse and multicultural environment. Attendees will have the chance to learn about different cultures and perspectives, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of diversity. Studying abroad can significantly enhance one’s job prospects. The fair will highlight how international education can open doors to global career opportunities and provide attendees with a competitive edge in the job market. The event will feature sessions with renowned educators and industry experts who will share their insights and experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from these mentors, helping them to navigate their academic and career paths effectively. The Glinks International Education Fair will also focus on the importance of experiential learning. Attendees will learn about programs that offer hands-on experiences, internships, and practical training, which are essential for gaining real-world skills and knowledge. The Glinks International Education Fair will feature a comprehensive agenda designed to provide maximum value to attendees. The event will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, one-on-one counseling sessions, exhibition booths, and networking opportunities. Motivational speeches from successful alumni and industry leaders will also inspire and provide practical advice.

For more information visit https://glinksgroup.com/