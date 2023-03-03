Glamorous fashion at affordable prices by Shilpi Ahuja

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 12:41 PM

Relentlessly carving a niche for herself in the Indian fashion context, ace designer Shilpi Ahuja from New Delhi, unveiled her spring-summer collection as part of her major expansion initiative.

The popular fashion brand offers a plethora of clothing options for men and women in most iconic, trending and fashionable ways. Inspired by the fluttering and dancing of blooms, House of Shilpi Ahuja brings forth the most vivacious pret collection. The eclectic indo-western collection is designed to make this summer breezy and beautiful for you. Breathable pure fabrics, classy and contemporary prints and sharp and perfect fits make this collection a must have. Talking about her inspiration and ideology, Shilpi Ahuja said: “Fashion reaches its pinnacle when the passion with which an ensemble is created delivers the comfort of amazing fit along with prices that justify quality.”

Every collection launched by House of Shilpi Ahuja has been received with much fervor and anticipation, owing to the most unique Indian bridal wear, bridesmaid wear, festive wear and outfits ideal for light events. Her ensembles have gained tremendous popularity amidst Bollywood and entertainment celebrities, client and patrons spread across the globe.

Other than exemplary fashion styling, Shilpi Ahuja is also known for the large scale community service she does through her charitable trust, AVI – The Rising Sun. The Trust has been reaching out to men, women and children from the underprivileged sections of society by providing healthcare assistance, medicine and life-saving drugs, essential nutrition kits, women’s hygiene kits, etc regularly in slums and villages around Delhi.

On the launch of this new collection in Dubai, Shilpi added: “Dubai is a leading fashion cosmopolitan of the world and it is most apt to launch a befitting Indo-western collection in this iconic city where classy, elegant and fashionable women make beautiful lives out of ordinary days.”