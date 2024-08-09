GJEPC’s IIJS Premiere 2024 kicks off with key inaugurations

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:34 PM

C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra inaugurated one of the world’s largest gem & jewellery B2B shows — India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2024 organised by India’s apex trade body, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the JIO World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Maharashtra, graced the momentous occasion.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Nirav Bhansali, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC along with Committee of Administration (COA) welcomed several honoured guests and dignitaries such as Paul Rowley, executive vice president, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group; Shri Paul Alukka, MD, Jos Alukkas; and Shri Dilip Gaur, Business Director – Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group.

GJEPC’s brand ambassador Manushi Chhillar added a touch of glamour and glitz to the inauguration.

Showcasing 'Brilliant Bharat' theme this year, IIJS Premiere 2024 show dates are: 8-12 August at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai and 9-13 August at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai. With over 3,600 stalls and 2,100 exhibitors, IIJS Premiere is expected to attract over 50,000 buyers from across India and more than 2,000 buyers from over 60 countries.

C P Radhakrishnan, said: "GJEPC's IIJS is one of the most prestigious B2B gem & jewellery shows in the world and the day will come when it will be the largest in the entire world. I congratulate GJEPC's most efficient team for making IIJS larger and better with each passing year. If GJEPC's member gem and jewellery exporters can sell to Indian women, then they can sell to anyone in the world. I urge GJEPC to continue to showcase and highlight Brand India across the world; and through this endeavor, take India's rich culture and heritage to the world."

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "This year, IIJS Premiere proudly hosts over 2,100 exhibitors and more than 3,600 stalls, and we are expecting over 50,000 trade visitors from India and 60 plus countries. There are 15 International delegations from 13+ countries including Cambodia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan. The recent Union Budget 2024 has been transformative for our industry and the Government’s policy imperatives will firmly establish India as a global rough diamond trading hub, generating employment and contributing to India's vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047." “When it comes to gems and jewellery exports, Maharashtra is at the forefront, contributing approximately 70 per cent to India's total gem and jewellery exports. The Maharashtra state government has been incredibly supportive in our efforts helping us in setting up a Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai and the Bharat Ratnam - Mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) in SEEPZ," added Shah. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, brand ambassador, GJEPC, said: "It’s an absolute honour to be here at the opening of IIJS Premiere. India has an unmatched legacy of making extraordinary jewellery. And this show is the pinnacle of our artistry and leadership in this field. Every piece you see here at IIJS is a little work of art." Chillar added, "My tenure as GJEPC’s Brand Ambassador has deepened my conviction that ‘Jewellery’ is India’s most compelling envoy to the world. It beautifully encapsulates our nation’s rich heritage and timeless elegance. Similarly, IIJS is the heartbeat of India's jewellery industry, driving it to new heights of global recognition. For the next 6 days, IIJS will be the epicentre of jewellery design, craftsmanship, and trade. I wish everyone a successful show."

Inspired by the significance of the number 9, the Brilliant Bharat theme at IIJS shows will comprise a series of nine carefully curated exhibitions (Textiles in CY2024, Literature, Dance, Architecture in CY2025; Art, Festival, Music in CY2026; and Handicraft & Cuisine in CY2027) each representing a unique expression of Indian heritage. By celebrating the nine expressions of Brilliant Bharat, GJEPC pays homage to the timelines traditions and innovative spirit that make India truly brilliant. The initiative will highlight the artistic excellence of Indian jewellery and also the cultural stories and heritage that enrich its allure.