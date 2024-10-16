GITEX Global 2024 unlocks evolving cybersecurity trends

Sujoy Banerjee, associate director for the MEA region at ManageEngine

The UAE has proved to be the test bed for innovation, and with the digital landscape expanding rapidly, cybersecurity has become a critical focus for businesses across the globe.

GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest tech gatherings, provides an essential platform for technology companies to showcase innovations and discuss emerging trends in cybersecurity. This year, industry leaders from various cybersecurity firms highlighted the pivotal role that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are playing in shaping the future of digital security.

From managing complex data systems to safeguarding organisations against AI-powered cyberattacks, GITEX Global has proven to be a melting pot of ideas that are pushing the envelope in cybersecurity.

The UAE’s cybersecurity policies are advancing in tandem with the rapid development of AI technologies, helping to protect the country's critical infrastructure and digital economy. These policies are tailored to tackle the complexities of modern cybersecurity threats, making the region a hub for technology innovation.

Meriam ElOuazzani, senior regional director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at SentinelOne, underscored the importance of these policies in light of the rapid evolution of AI-driven threats. SentinelOne’s Purple AI enhances decision-making by summarising complex threat data, recommending actions, and even generating potential threat response strategies. This allows SOC teams to respond more efficiently, reducing alert fatigue and improving overall security posture. "Through Purple AI, we integrate generative AI to assist Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts by automating the analysis of threat patterns and generating detailed incident Reports," she said.

AI key driver in cybersecurity innovation

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a powerful tool for cybersecurity companies in mitigating risks and enhancing data compliance protocols. At GITEX Global, cybersecurity leaders highlighted how AI is being integrated into their solutions to provide more robust defenses against sophisticated cyberattacks. Sophos’ generative AI models undergo human confirmation, choose from limited, approved functions, and use anonymisation techniques to ensure data compliance. Ben Gelman, senior data scientist at Sophos, explained the company’s approach to responsible AI in cybersecurity. "At Sophos, we are committed to responsible AI, meaning we don't employ the haphazard replacement of critical systems with unmitigated AI models. We understand the value of the human element, build AI with people in mind, and treat our models as force multipliers."

Risk mitigation and compliance

As organisations face increasingly complex threats, AI is becoming a crucial element in cybersecurity strategies. ManageEngine is using machine learning-powered solutions to help organisations track adversaries and predict their next moves, offering a much-needed edge in reducing risks.

Sujoy Banerjee, associate director for the MEA region at ManageEngine, shared the company’s latest developments. "ManageEngine has been bolstering our suite of IT solutions with the latest enhancements using emergent tech such as AI and ML. One of our recent enhancements in our cybersecurity suite, Log360, introduces an ML-powered Exploit Triad Analytics, which helps organizations trace and predict the path of adversaries, enabling them to mitigate risks and reduce the breach life cycle." Banerjee also highlighted how these advancements align with the UAE’s new policies on AI and cybersecurity, ensuring ethical use and preventing cyber threats polished by AI technology. Challenges and opportunities of Generative AI in cybersecurity While AI offers immense potential for bolstering cybersecurity, it also poses new challenges, particularly when it comes to generative AI (GenAI). Tenable, the Exposure Management company, has published a new study revealing that 68 per cent of organisations plan to harness generative AI (GenAI) within the next 12 months to enhance security measures and align IT objectives with broader business goals. The study, commissioned by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 826 IT and cybersecurity professionals from global enterprises, including Saudi Arabia. It highlights a notable shift towards GenAI adoption yet underscores a critical challenge: only 22 per cent of organisations express high confidence in their ability to effectively implement these technologies. Maher Jadallah, senior director for the Middle East and North Africa at Tenable, shared insights from the study. "Security leaders remain optimistic about GenAI’s potential to enhance security, but the study also highlights the complexities of AI integration as organisations balance innovation with potential risks." In particular, concerns over the internal misuse of GenAI and data quality issues were cited as significant hurdles for businesses in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. Despite these challenges, Jadallah remains hopeful about the future. "The growing adoption of GenAI within businesses marks a pivot in their strategic focus, and we’re seeing organisations take steps to improve data quality, which is crucial for the success of these technologies."

GITEX Global continues to serve as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and the sharing of ideas in the tech world. As cybersecurity evolves with the adoption of AI, companies are leveraging at GITEX to showcase solutions that not only address current threats but also prepare for future challenges.