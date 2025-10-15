GITEX 2025 highlights how AI is redefining customer service in telecom with Dubai leading the charge

This year’s GITEX GLOBAL 2025 made one thing clear: Artificial Intelligence isn’t a futuristic concept anymore — it’s reshaping how telecom companies serve their customers today.

Across the exhibition halls, visitors saw practical AI applications that go beyond the hype. Telecom providers showcased virtual assistants that handle complex queries in seconds, AI-driven ticket routing systems, and chatbots that actually sound human. The goal isn’t just faster service; it’s creating smoother, more personal experiences for users.

Dubai continues to position itself as a testing ground for real-world innovation. Backed by strong digital infrastructure and a government that encourages experimentation, the city has become a natural home for AI in telecom. The solutions unveiled at GITEX show how far this vision has come and how central telecom is to making it work.

What stood out this year was the shift from automation to true personalisation. Using generative AI and natural language processing, customer service systems are learning to understand intent, adapt tone, and even predict what users need before they ask. That’s a major leap from the scripted chatbots of a few years ago.

For telecom operators, the benefits are hard to ignore: lower operational costs, faster resolution times, and happier customers. But perhaps more importantly, AI is changing the way people interact with their service providers — turning support into a genuine conversation rather than a chore.

As the telecom sector moves deeper into AI adoption, Dubai isn’t just following a global trend — it’s helping define it. The conversations happening at GITEX 2025 show that the region’s next big leap in digital transformation is already underway, one intelligent customer interaction at a time.