GIS Drones achieve unprecedented growth and global recognition

GIS Drones, a leading force in geospatial information systems (GIS) and drone technology, announced a period of substantial growth characterised by securing critical projects and expanding operational capacities

Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM

The company's success has been driven by its innovative use of drones and geospatial technologies to provide customers with accurate and cost-effective data. GIS Drones is now recognised as a global leader in aerial surveying and mapping services.

Rapid growth drives GIS Drones to industry prominence

GIS Drones are currently experiencing rapid growth, marked by the successful acquisition of important projects and an expansion of operational capabilities. This significant milestone highlights the company's success and increasing prominence within the drone technology industry. Dedicated to excellence and innovation, GIS Drones continues to grow as a market leader.

Dubai Air Show 2023: A pinnacle moment for GIS Drones

Among GIS Drones' achievements is the upcoming Dubai Air Show 2023, where the company will participate as an innovative exhibitor. This major event serves as a global stage to showcase GIS Drones' credibility and capabilities. Positioned as a key player in the aerospace and technology landscape, GIS Drones will leverage this event to unveil cutting-edge solutions, industry expertise, and a commitment to advancing drone services. It's worth noting that you can find them at booths V29 and V29A at the Dubai Air Show.

"The Dubai Air Show 2023 is a pivotal exhibition for GIS Drones. Our participation as an exhibitor is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We are excited to engage with industry leaders, partners, and enthusiasts at this prestigious event," says Mohammed Shawky, co-founder and CEO of GIS Drones.

Future ennovation Event

Building on its commitment to innovation, CEO Mohammed Shawky took centre stage as a panellist speaker, emphasising the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in GIS and drone technology. The insights shared by Shawky contributed significantly to the ongoing discourse on the close relationship between AI and Drones.

Thought leadership in action

A recent highlight includes speaking engagements at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), where Mohamed Shawky shared insights on the importance of drones in project construction progress monitoring. This active involvement reinforces GIS Drones' dedication to fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the oil and gas industry.

Successful internships and innovation

A cornerstone of GIS Drones' success is its commitment to talent development, exemplified by its successful internship program. The three-month internships offered by the company underscore its dedication to R&D and contributing to the growth of emerging professionals. These interns have played a pivotal role in research and development efforts, particularly in the creation of the groundbreaking meteorological payload sensor.

This Weather Sensor enhances the precision and versatility of GIS Drones' technology, enabling the collection of critical meteorological data, and it opens new avenues for applications across industries, from environmental and airspace monitoring.

New drone pilot joins GIS Drones

While internal growth is essential, GIS Drones proudly welcomes a new seasoned drone pilot to its team. With over five years of extensive drone filming experience, Fajr Obari specialises in capturing large-scale events. His highly skilled and experimental approach aligns seamlessly with GIS Drones' commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the field of drone technology.

As GIS Drones prepares to take centre stage at the Dubai Air Show 2023, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving technological advancements, fostering talent, and shaping the future of GIS and drone technology.

"Innovation and growth are at the core of GIS Drones' mission. Our participation in the Dubai Air Show 2023 is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in aerial services. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities on the global stage and contributing to the continued advancement of the drone industry." says Shawky.