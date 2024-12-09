GIGATECH unveiled: Pioneering smart connectivity for the net-zero transition

The GIGATONS Group recently unveiled GIGATECH, its groundbreaking technology division dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge innovations in web3 to tackle global sustainability challenges. GIGATECH is committed to accelerating the measurement and reduction of gigatons of carbon emissions, aligning with the urgent need for a sustainable future.

At the heart of GIGATECH’s mission lies the seamless integration of smart connected technologies, driving automation, efficiency, and scalability. These capabilities unlock transformative opportunities in the clean energy transition, enabling industries to align with the demands of the climate-aligned economy.

GIGATECH leverages an advanced technology stack, incorporating tokenisation, blockchain immutability, and artificial intelligence to reimagine value flows across industries. By doing so, it empowers businesses to thrive in emerging economies while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

With the support of GIGATONS Group companies, GIGATECH is actively advancing a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of opportunities with transformative potential. Headquartered at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the 'Capital of Capital', the launch coincides with Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Bitcoin MENA. The initiative enjoys the backing of key UAE institutions, including the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre, and are announcing a host of major partnerships:

Corporate: Collaborations with ABB and Grimshaw

Investment: Strategic alliances with Delphi and Wise Capital Partners

International: Partnerships with Australia’s Flow Power

Blockchain: Collaborations with Alephium and Hearst Corporation

M&A: Acquisition of All-Infra into GIGATONS

At the core of GIGATECH’s innovations is the GIGA Protocol, a suite of composable smart connected products redefining how value and information are exchanged. Anchored on four pillars—Capital, Assets, Carbon, and Data—this transformative framework fosters transparency and trust, unlocking access to a multi-trillion-dollar market of transition-era opportunities.

"Unlocking the potential of the transition era requires a fundamental paradigm shift,” said Heston Harper, CEO of GIGATECH. "The climate-aligned economy isn’t just a vision of tomorrow—it is the reality we must build today. Transparency and trust are essential, and the GIGA Protocol ensures these principles through immutable technology, enabling unprecedented scale and speed in collective action."

Innovative Solutions Driving Change

Tokenisation: Digitising assets and carbon credits to enable programmability, fractional ownership, and democratized access to sustainable value creation.

Real-World Assets (RWA): Bridging physical and digital realms, enhancing market efficiency and transparency.

Blockchain: Built on Alephium, ensuring secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions for data and value transfer. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Enhancing resource optimization, predictive analytics, and decision-making for unparalleled efficiency. Metaverse Digital Twins: Offering scenario modeling and real-time monitoring for informed global-scale decision-making. A Vision of Smart Connectivity GIGATECH envisions a future where “smart” and “connected” merge seamlessly. By integrating AI with blockchain technology, the company removes barriers in global systems while ensuring these digital infrastructures align with carbon net-zero goals. An exciting collaboration with Hearst Corporation and Alephium aims to develop the world’s first end-to-end tokenised green blockchain mining and AI datacentre projects. Supported by Wise Capital and GIGACAPITAL, this proof-of-concept project will serve as a launchpad for scaling green blockchain and datacentre initiatives globally by 2025.

