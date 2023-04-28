Gifting City Middle East: Your ultimate partner for brand expansion in the Middle East

(L to R) Kushal Garg, Shikhar Kapoor and Inder Singh

Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM

Gifting City Middle East is proud to announce its launch as the ultimate partner for brands looking to expand their distribution and reach in the Middle East. With over seven years of experience and expertise in various industries such as automotive, electronics, FMCG, toys, health and fitness, sports goods, and mobile accessories, Gifting City Middle East has established itself as the go-to-market launcher for any brand looking to enter the Middle East market.

Founded by Shikhar Kapoor and co-founder Kushal Garg, Gifting City Middle East has successfully helped many brands expand their reach and enter new markets. With their office based in India, the team has a deep understanding of the local market and extensive experience working with international brands.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Gifting City Middle East as the ultimate partner for brands looking to expand their distribution and reach in the Middle East," said Kapoor. "We have been helping brands enter new markets for over 7 years, and our expertise in various industries makes us the perfect partner for any brand looking to enter the Middle East market."

Gifting City Middle East has recently started its operations in Dubai, and with the leadership of Inder Singh, managing partner for Dubai, the team has already onboarded many brands to the UAE and Saudi markets. The founders and partners have over 15 years of experience in the UAE and India, making them experts in the field and the perfect partners for any brand looking to expand their reach and grow their business.

"We have a deep understanding of the local market, and we are committed to helping brands succeed in the Middle East," said Garg. "We believe that our experience and expertise in various industries, combined with our commitment to providing the best service to our clients, makes us the right partner for any brand looking to expand their distribution and reach in the Middle East."

For more information, visit www.giftingcity.com or contact us at info@giftingcity.com