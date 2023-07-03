'Ghazi Aur Shabnur': A captivating tale of inspiration and artistic brilliance

Back in time: Kevin Pietersen talks about some top Ashes moments and his victories in a game of picture association
Inspired by the legendary icons Ashfaq Ahmed and Bano Qudsia, Mirzaab has skilfully depicted an inspirational conversation between the two spouses. The movie ‘Ghazi Aur Shabnur’ narrates the eagerness of Shabnur, who is desperate to write but finds it almost impossible to put her thoughts on paper. When she tells her plight to Ghazi, he charmingly tells her that she can be a phenomenal writer if only she gave herself self-time and the right environment. Ghazi explains to her like everything else in our lives, our mind responds to a given environment, space and time. He goes on to encourage Shabnur to create the serenity of time and space each day and thoughts will come that she will be able to narrate beautifully on paper.
Such was the poise of a great legend Ashfaq Ahmed who helped and inspired Bano Qudsia to become a much-loved writer.
In this short movie, a beautiful relationship is revealed between spouses where one helps the other to achieve greatness
‘Ghazi Aur Shabnur’, is indeed, beautifully put together and brings out the skilful brevity and flair with which Mirzaab creates his stories and films.
