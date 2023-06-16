Ghazi ad Shabnur triumphs

Pakistan film wins best acting and directing awards at International Film Festival

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 5:21 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 5:23 PM

In a glorious achievement for the Pakistan film industry, Ghazi and Shabnur, a movie written and directed by Mirzaab, has won top honours at an International Film Festival. The movie have been recognised for the outstanding acting performance. Additionally, Mirzaab's brilliant directorial skills have been acknowledged with the prestigious Best Director award. The film's captivating screenplay, coupled with the stellar performances and exceptional direction, impressed the festival's jury and audiences alike.