Ghanaian mechanic wins Tesla Model 3 in LuLu Exchange mega draw

Shafeez Ahamed, DGM, LuLu International Exchange, handing over the grand prize to the winner Abdul Gani

Abdul Gani, a resident of the UAE who hails from the town of Drobo in Ghana and a mechanic at Al Khaleej Automobiles in Muweilah, Sharjah, is now the proud owner of a brand-new Tesla Model 3 car. Gani won the car as a part of the mega draw of LuLu Exchange’s 'Send Smart Win Smart' contest. Gani, who initially came to the UAE in 2019 had to return to Ghana that year itself, due to a lack of better opportunities. He got second-time lucky upon returning in March 2021 and eventually found a job with his present employer. A regular customer of LuLu Exchange, Gani conducted eight transactions during the campaign period from September 1 to December 31, 2021. The draw was open to all customers in the UAE who transacted either via the company’s branches or its digital offering, LuLu Money. Gani leads a pack of 1000 other winners who won various gifts including up to two kg gold and gift vouchers worth Dh250,000, in the four months. Commenting on the successful conduct of the campaign, Thampi Sudarsanan, AVP of LuLu International Exchange, said: "We are thrilled to have been able to recognise 1000 winners from different nationalities in the UAE. We convey our warmest congratulations to the winner. I am sure this would change his life for the better.”

“We assure you to return with the bigger rewards in 2022 while continuing to strengthen the quality of our services and offerings for the benefit of our trusted consumers,” Sudarsanan concluded.

The full list of winners of the Send Smart Win Smart campaign for 2021 can be found on this link: https://luluexchange.com/ssws21/