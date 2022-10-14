Ghaiss Ghaebh astounds the world with his prowess

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:35 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM

No matter how much we talk about people making their way to the top, it still feels like a lot more needs to be spoken about them for the world to know about their brilliance. Such geniuses have been on the rise, across industries, especially in the business and the music niches that now overflow with established and emerging talented beings. However, we couldn’t help but notice how a certain determined professional named Ghaiss Ghaebh carved a name for himself in the music industry.

Ghaebh had decided to start something of his own very early in his career. He confesses that he was a person who loved music and everything relating to it. However, he first ventured into entrepreneurship and launched his very own entertainment venue The Avenue Dubai. He then kept focusing on growing this venture, offering people the most enthralling experiences through different genres of music to cater to every individual’s music taste. The entertainment talent and business personality also realised how his passion for music kept growing, and thus he turned into a DJ and music producer.

Things weren’t as easy as it seemed at the beginning, managing his business while growing his career as a music artist, but Ghaebh thrived on his strong positive mentality and his belief in his potential to come up with songs that people could easily relate to and keep listening to them on loop. This is how he came up with songs like ‘Are You With Me?’ ‘Squeeze’, ‘Happy’, ‘One Love’, ‘One Life’, and now the recently released 'Georgia Bound'. His songs can be streamed and heard on Spotify, Apple Music, and many other streaming platforms.

Ghaebh (@ghaiss.g) is all into music and is now looking forward to coming up with many more magical tracks.