Getting Ramadan Ready with InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

Time flies and we can’t quite believe 12 months have passed since the Holy Month of Ramadan was last with us! It’s a time for reflection, appreciation and gratitude, with Muslims fasting from sunrise to sunset, and enjoying breaking their fast with family and friends at abundant tables when it’s time for Iftar.

We all know that fasting, as one of the five pillars of Islam, is an essential element of Ramadan, however, given its nature, wondered whether there were any implications for us to consider? We discussed this with local health insurance experts, InsuranceMarket.ae, to get their insights.

“Ramadan is such a magical time and eagerly anticipated by both Muslims and non-Muslims alike,” said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “For non-Muslims, fasting can be hard to understand. However, aside from spirituality, fasting has been proven to have holistic health benefits with significant scientific evidence supporting the positive bodily impact, such as detoxing, rebalancing metabolic rate, and reducing unnecessary calorie intake. Indeed, many people multi-faiths and throughout the year now adopt the principle of 5/2 as a recognised dietary practice, eating for five days a week and fasting for two,” she added.

CEO Avinash Babur continued: “Like any dietary programme, fasting needs to approached with reverence, research and respect. For anyone unfamiliar with it, we recommend proper preparation, including an appraisal of your general state of health. Many health insurers offer general health advice and check-ups, so if you’re unsure about embarking on safe fasting, or have a medical condition, why not ask about a blood test that will establish your baseline ‘fasting’ readings. Some insurers offer this as part of an annual wellness programme so it’s always worth checking your policy,” he concluded.

