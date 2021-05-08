Get the best prices and unbeatable deals on noon

Looking for an incredible deal? Look no further than noon.com. Find top products from brands exclusively available on the region’s leading shopping platform, all at insanely low prices.

Exclusive to noon brands include Niya, featuring unique scents, and Bebi, high-quality baby care and equipment. Noon East has many homeware items, all incredibly priced but made with the highest quality materials and care. Bag one of noon East’s super stylish (and super cheap) sets.

Priced from just Dh1 and with everything from kitchen and dining, home appliances, and fragrance, to fashion, bags and luggage, and bath and bedding, these exclusive to noon brands have your shopping needs covered. Need a new fancy flat-screen TV to upgrade your living room? Noon East’s 58-inch tv is just Dh1,379. Men will love Quwa’s inexpensive yet sleek menswear and men’s care range too.

Stocking up on hand sanitiser or bin bags is easy with noon Care. Grab an aerosol sanitiser for just Dh5 or a three-pack of garbage bags for less than Dh12.

Check out all of the exclusive to noon brands on the noon East page.