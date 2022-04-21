Get healthy this Ramadan with InsuranceMarket.ae

Alfred, Brand Mascot at InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

We are now halfway through Ramadan and enjoying the feeling that this season brings. It’s a time for gathering, not only with friends and family but also our thoughts, and many see this season as one for making big decisions and life changes.

We wondered if this had an impact on insurance, so asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan is a spiritual one and an opportunity for introspection. For those who fast, it’s a natural cleanse and detox for the body and the reflective nature of Ramadan, means there’s often a detox of mind and spirit too. Having quiet contemplation, can lead to many considering their levels of well-being, so a perfect time to review personal protections such as health insurance too.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Ramadan focuses on a sense of peace and life balance, so securing the right insurance at the right price can be a vital piece of attaining that peace of mind. With discounts available on so many things this season, consumers are able to not only directly save on premiums themselves with insurer discounts, but can also consider using money saved elsewhere on other purchases to fund their protection plans.

“An upgrade or new policy is an investment in yourself and your family’s future so something we’d always encourage. When thinking about health insurance, we’d advise considering what holistic steps can be taken too. With so many deals in the stores, it’s worth exploring the wide range of personal wearables available, like fitness trackers and health-monitoring devices. Adopting a healthier lifestyle and monitoring your health and fitness levels can also have a positive impact on your health insurance premium and not just your physical health,” he added.

