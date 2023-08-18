Get back-to-school in style with Daiso Japan

Simplify your shopping journey with the ultimate back-to-school checklist

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM

Daiso Japan, the number one Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month. The countdown to the school season has begun, and Daiso Japan is your ultimate destination to gear up for the academic adventure that lies ahead with over 3,000 stationery items, and most items starting from Dh7.5 only.

Simplify your shopping journey with the ultimate back-to-school checklist that includes erasers, notebooks and sketchbooks, gel pens, arts and crafts items, boards with chalks and markers, backpacks and promotion sets, pencil cases, trendy sticky notes, keychains, file folders, desk organisers, storage boxes, reusable water bottles, sandwich bags, among many other items.

Daiso Japan has over 80 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.