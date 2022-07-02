Get assured gold coins with every Malabar Gold and Diamonds purchase

Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 12:00 AM

Until July 13, Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering its customers an exclusive chance to enjoy free gold coins with the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery. On every Dh3,000 worth of diamond jewellery purchase, customers get half gram gold coin and one-gram gold coin on every Dh5,000 worth of purchase. The offer will run across all Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlets.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD – international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “With the school vacation fast approaching, many of our customers are gearing up to travel to their home country. They will want to gift their loved ones back home or even buy something for themselves to stand apart during a family function. We wanted to treat them to an array of exclusive designs when they are at our showrooms, which is why we have launched new jewellery collections specifically for this season. And with the exclusive offers, we are sure that we can add an extra value to their purchases."

The brand has also launched three new collections ahead of the travel season, namely ‘Vibez’, ‘Enigma’ and ‘Nrityanjali’. These collections have been launched in the diamond and gold jewellery categories, and come with the assurance of the ‘Malabar Promise’, a set of policies that safeguard the interests of customers and their purchases.This includes tested and certified diamonds, guaranteed buyback, zero-deduction gold exchange, assured lifetime maintenance, jewellery exchange within 15 days and much more.