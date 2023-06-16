German Experts Car Maintenance: Your premium car repair centre in Dubai

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 11:29 AM

If you think of men dressed in robes stained with engine oil, hard hands, and potholes filled with old used grease when a vehicle workshop comes to mind, you won’t be wrong. This has been the nature of the car workshop industry for so long. Well, if only there were German Experts Car Maintenance fellows to replace that image permanently. Fair to say that the car repair Dubai industry has taken the right turn with German Experts.

These guys have truly set new standards when it comes to repairing and maintaining cars and vehicles. You’d be shocked by the lengths their workshops go to in order to keep the facility clean and organised. There is a place for everything and nothing is allowed to get oil splashed or filthy at all. Other car repair Dubai service providers now have a blueprint to look at.

Ever since their introduction in the UAE car maintenance industry, German Experts have been nothing short of revolutionary. From the super-clean facilities to actually developing a niche market and making it mainstream, these guys have done it all. Fair to say this team of car maintenance experts has truly redefined the industry. How much of it is accessible to their target market, remains to be seen though.

So, what separates German Experts Car Maintenance company from your average workshop in the UAE? Upon a closer look, you’d find there is no single factor behind the impressive feat. It’s a combination of doing niche things perfectly and offering something others have never attempted. These guys will work on European cars including Ferrari, BMW, Aston Martin, Mercedes, Lamborghini repair, Land Rover, and more.

Wide Range of Car Maintenance and Repair Services

At German Experts Car Maintenance centres, you will find the full range of car repair and maintenance services. They are true specialists when it comes to offering that one-stop full car maintenance solution. Whether you need bodywork, servicing, or engine work, you will find it all. They offer:

A fully equipped and modern workshop.

An extended body shop facility for all the bodywork including paints.

A fully advanced engineering and programming unit.

An engine and gearbox facility with advanced skill levels.

A fully independent car recovery service with warranty contracts.

There is nothing for or to your vehicle that cannot be done by German Experts when it comes to repair and maintenance. Make sure to book your appointment in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Service Outlets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The German Experts Car Maintenance operation started in Abu Dhabi with their Mussafah Industrial Area main branch back in 2015. The large facility now hosts a workshop, a body shop, an engineering and programming centre and also an engine and gearbox facility. In 2022, the brand launched its new 4,500-square-meter Dubai facility as well which also has all of these centres.

Both facilities combined can now service upwards of 150 cars each day. This has helped the service providers keep up with demand and make their services available to a wider consumer base. Both outlets are maintained just as you’d expect from the best car repair and maintenance brand in the UAE.

State of the Art Car Maintenance Facilities

German Experts is an advanced and modern car repair and maintenance company. Both their facilities have been developed to service, repair, and maintain modern European cars. Everything has evolved with modern tools, technology, and work ethics.

Truly Mastering the Art of Car Maintenance in the UAE

In the past, workshops, body shops including paintworks and more, vehicle software centres, and many other outlets had been separate entities. However, German Experts Car Maintenance has mastered the comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair service. You get all of these and more at one service centre. Both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai facilities host the full set of services any vehicle can ever need.

In fact, whatever car or vehicle maintenance or repair work you need, there is very little chance of you having to go somewhere else at all. Everything you need will be done at one of the two facilities that you visit. Their team has truly mastered the art of comprehensive car maintenance in the UAE.

Nobody Treats Cars and Vehicles the Same as German Experts Car Maintenance

Whether you are going there for a car or vehicle service or a bodywork appointment, your vehicle will be treated specially. No other car mechanic has treated your vehicle the same way as German Experts will. There are things done so differently that they speak for themselves.

From a fully dedicated team of mechanics or bodywork specialists working on your car to preventing oil spills from ever touching the floor, German Experts Car Maintenance have a different work ethic.

Their facilities stock most European car spare parts as well. Things move so fast with their dedicated experience that you will not believe the speed of getting work done. Nothing beats this experience of exclusivity and care for your vehicle.

Redefining Car Maintenance with Their Warranty Contract System

Where have you seen a car repair and maintenance outlet provide a warranty contract before? This is a true genius service from German Experts Car Maintenance.

People now look at car maintenance differently ever since the warranty contract solution from these experts. You are now able to claim a warranty on the workmanship and engineering of your vehicle. If in the unlikely instance, your vehicle that gets maintained by German Experts breaks down, they have a free recovery service. And yes, they take responsibility for failures and provide the required fixes.

This redefining feature is unlikely to even be copied by many other similar service providers. As things stand now, it is an exclusivity only German Experts clients get to enjoy. Till now, they have gotten more than 2,000 service and members warranty contracts with no less than 19,000 cars services already.