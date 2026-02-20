Georgian Global launches in Dubai: A new era for Canadian expertise

Georgian Global celebrated its official brand launch in Dubai on Monday, February 9, at the Emirates Golf Club, marking a milestone for Canadian postsecondary education and workforce development training in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The event gathered industry leaders, dignitaries, alumni, and partners to highlight Georgian Global’s commitment to delivering industry-driven, globally recognised training through Georgian Global and the initial launch of the Georgian Global Automotive Dealer Academy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Dubai.

Building on more than 40 years of leadership in Canadian automotive education, Georgian Global is now poised to deliver comprehensive leadership training programmes in partnership with industry. The Georgian Global Dealer Academy, based on Georgian College’s renowned Automotive Business School of Canada, aims to equip professionals and organizations with skills tailored to the unique needs and ambitions of the region, blending Canadian academic rigour with local market realities.

The launch event was attended by notable figures including consul-general Tracy Reynolds, Maher Al Kaabi. Special recognition was given to Georgian’s alumni living and working in the region, whose success exemplifies the impact of Georgian’s training. Key partners and event co- hosts Dr Mariam Shaikh and Sakeen Shaikh of MS Education were acknowledged for their instrumental role in Georgian Global’s journey to Dubai.

Georgian Global’s vision aligns with the UAE’s goal of building a strong, knowledge-based economy, with a focus on health and wellness, AI, leadership, and automotive excellence. Through collaboration and co-creation, Georgian Global is committed to empowering local leaders and organisations, preparing the next generation of high-performing dealership professionals.

The launch in Dubai marks the beginning of a transformative journey, bringing Canadian leadership, innovation, and expertise to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.