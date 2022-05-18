Georgia Vs Azerbaijan: The best place to visit this Eid Al Adha holiday

Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 10:08 AM

After two long restrictive years of pandemic, travel regulations are finally being eased and we are ready to pack our bags. 2022 is all set to be a year of travel for most and there is a big surge in local and international tours. Celebrating this spirit of travel for its first anniversary, Go-Kite is all set to bring forward fun, entertaining and thrilling trip experiences to all the travel enthusiasts out there.

Go-kite is a team of passionate travel consultants with years of experience in building tour packages that fit every budget, choice, and time frame. The 'new normal' lifestyle of work from home, social distancing and high restrictions on international traveling for the last two years has now made everyone seize every opportunity to go to places. All off days, leaves, long weekends, and short holidays are chances to get packing. Go-Kite has tour packages to many popular and even off-beat local and international destinations.

In just the span of one year Go-Kite has already bagged the loyalty of their customers. For this Eid- Al-Adha, Go-Kite is gearing up to expand its portfolio of itineraries, packages, and activities. The company has been keen on delivering unique experiences with packages that are customisable according to the customer's preferences. Starting from ticketing to booking hotels at your destination, Go-Kite offers hassle-free tour packages with full assistance. Visa and immigration procedures are also not a pain anymore as Go-Kite has got you covered. They offer visa services to many countries including Canada, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Schengen and UAE tourist visa to bring your loved ones here.

Discover UAE with Go-Kite

Not planning to fly this holiday? Go-Kite comes to the rescue with amazing experiences within the UAE that might even make you rethink all your weekend plans! Go-Kites’s local services include leisure packages like Limousine tours, Desert Safari, Yacht rentals, and many more entertainments in and around the city. Go-Kite’s packages are all versatile, and therefore everyone will find options that they love. Understanding each person’s travel goal to make sure that they have a memorable experience is the main motto of Go-Kite.

Four-days trip to Georgia or Azerbaijan in Just Dh2690

On the occasion of Go-Kite’s first-anniversary celebration, they have announced special group tour packages at offer rates on the Eid-Al-Adha holidays. They are offering holiday packages to two destinations: Georgia and Azerbaijan. It will be a four-days trip for an irresistible offer rate of Dh2690 which includes air flight ticketing, visa procedures, hotel bookings, and all guidance, helping travelers enjoy every minute of the journey. Enjoy the beautiful cool weather of the snow-peaked Caucasus mountains as you explore Georgia and Azerbaijan. These countries are renowned for their idyllic European landscapes, delicious food, and rich culture. Georgia and Azerbaijan are trending destinations now, and with the soaring ticket prices, this is an offer you shouldn’t miss.

Confused between Georgia and Azerbaijan? Well, there is no correct answer! Both the countries have picturesque scenery nestled between mountains with rich history and cuisine. Go-kite can help you by understanding your budget, preferences and goals and plan the most memorable holiday for you and your loved ones.