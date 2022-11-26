Georgia voted one of the safest destinations for travel

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:01 PM

Situated in the Caucasus region, Georgia offers a diverse and breathtaking experience. The country is on the bucket list for tourists worldwide as it is consistently voted one of the safest destinations for travel.

Due to its excellent geographical location, it is easily accessible from European, Middle Eastern, and many Asian countries within four hours of flight time. With the snow-peaked Caucasus mountains and sandy beaches, Georgia has almost every climate type and gives a paradise feel like for every kind of traveller.

Offering a rich array of experiences, including snowy peaks and slopes, sandy beaches, captivating landscapes, lakes, waterfalls and four UNESCO heritage sites, Georgia offers numerous adventures.

The country offers diversity, not only in nature, but in its unique culture and centuries-old traditions, with four sites of the country included in The UNESCO Intangible Heritage List. Georgian cuisine has a wide variety of dishes, perfectly suitable for most taste buds.

National Geographic listed Georgia among the ‘rising destinations for 2021’, with easy visa-free access for nationals and expatriate residents of GCC. The country has some of the most picturesque spots for tourists.