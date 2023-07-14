Generaltec offers affordable luxury home appliances at two new showrooms in UAE

The brand is committed to supplying products with the motto of 'affordable luxury' without compromising on quality

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM

In recent months, Generaltec has opened two new showrooms in addition to its existing showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. These newly-opened showrooms are located in prominent locations in Ajman and Dubai.

Khawar Hussain, CEO at Green Square Group of Companies, expressed his thoughts with the media, expressing Generaltec’s goal to offer luxury to customers in a way that enables everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, to enjoy consumer electronics products and home appliances at affordable prices.

The Green Square Group of Companies offers consumer electronics and home appliances products under the brand name Generaltec. Generaltec is dedicated to providing Generaltec products with the motto of ‘affordable luxury’ while maintaining a high standard of quality. Hussain said: “The addition of new branches in Ajman and Dubai is a proof of our commitment to facilitate our customers in the best possible manner. With the addition of two new branches, our valued customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience.”

Generaltec has a total warehousing capacity of 125,000 sq ft and five showrooms strategically spread across the UAE to facilitate the growing demand of their valued customers. The brand is committed to supplying products with the motto of 'affordable luxury' without compromising on quality. In addition, their products are designed in such a way as to result in a significant reduction in utility bills for consumers.