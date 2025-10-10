General Holdings highlights Gulf values in global investment expansion

General Holdings Limited, a private investment company headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, has announced the expansion of its cross-border investment activities, underscoring the role of Gulf business values in shaping its global strategy.

The company, led by chief executive officer Paul Scribner, is broadening its focus across industrial services, infrastructure, real assets, and resource-based sectors. Its approach emphasizes long-term partnerships, disciplined structuring, and transparent governance — principles that reflect both global best practice and the business ethos of the region in which it is based.

“Trust and respect have always been the foundation of meaningful business in the Gulf,” said Scribner.

“At General Holdings, we aim to reflect those same values — patience, hospitality, and integrity — in how we form partnerships and allocate capital.”

The firm’s leadership team, including Chairman Christopher E. O’Brien, President and General Counsel Gregory Man, and Chief Operating Officer Justin Inniss, is overseeing the next phase of international growth. The company’s expansion builds on its developing commodities and trade-finance activities under the Common Commodities (CMXG) initiative, designed to bring structure and transparency to the trading and financing of essential goods.

General Holdings’ leadership emphasises that the company’s growth is not driven by speed or speculation but by deliberate, relationship-based engagement. This means taking time to understand markets, build trust with local partners, and create lasting frameworks for investment.

“Patience is not the opposite of progress,” Scribner noted. “It’s what ensures that progress lasts. We’re building legacies, not just balance sheets.”

The company views these values not as cultural formalities but as a practical framework for global business. Rooted in the traditions of Gulf hospitality and respect, General Holdings integrates cultural awareness into every stage of its operations — from capital allocation to partnership management. This mindset, according to its executives, slows the pace just enough to allow clarity, trust, and understanding to form before deals are made.

Through CMXG, General Holdings is also advancing platforms that enhance transparency and efficiency in global trade, particularly across agriculture, raw materials, and infrastructure-related assets. The firm is exploring ways to combine digital finance tools and structured commodities trading with the human principles that define its leadership culture — measured decision-making, ethical conduct, and enduring partnership.

“Our growth model is deliberate and relationship-based,” Scribner added. “We are building an international platform that reflects both the stability of the Gulf and the sophistication of global capital.”

General Holdings continues to develop its presence in key international markets while reinforcing the region’s role as a bridge between emerging and developed economies.