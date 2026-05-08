GEMS World Academy Dubai says 60% of its IB cohort progress to top universities

GEMS World Academy Dubai has reported improvements in academic consistency, student engagement and university outcomes following recent changes under Principal and CEO Heath Monk.

The school said its focus over the past months has been on strengthening alignment in teaching and learning across year groups, with an emphasis on delivering a more consistent classroom experience. The guiding principle for the school has been to consistently deliver for every student, every day and not be defined by isolated moments of excellence.

According to the school, clearer expectations, tighter curriculum alignment and a focus on teaching quality have contributed to more structured learning environments and greater student confidence.

Alongside maintaining academic rigour, the school has expanded its commitment to a holistic education model through access to co-curricular and over 200 enrichment opportunities that include the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship, running the region’s largest Model United Nations programme with a Junior MUN offering, elite sports pathways and international trips.

GEMS World Academy Dubai is among a small number of schools in the UAE offering the full International Baccalaureate continuum, with continued prioritisation of inquiry-led learning and the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Outcomes data shared by the school indicates that over 60 per cent of the school’s IB Diploma Programme cohort progress to top universities. In 2025, students received more than 500 university offers across 215 institutions in 16 countries, according to the school. In addition to the IB Diploma Programme, it offers the IB career-related programme for students pursuing specialised pathways.

Within classrooms, the school reported higher levels of student participation and engagement. Students are demonstrating attributes associated with the IB learner profile, including inquiry, communication, reflection and open-mindedness.

The approach to technology in classrooms has focused on balancing digital tools with foundational skills such as reading, writing and critical thinking.

The school’s student population today includes more than 100 nationalities. It also operates one of the region’s largest mother tongue programmes offering 14 languages. It said approximately 65 per cent of enrolments are from overseas. Additional languages such as French or Spanish are introduced from the early years.

The school places ‘sense of belonging’ – ensuring students feel seen, heard and valued, engage more deeply and achieve more as a top priority.

It has also introduced measures aimed at strengthening pathways beyond school. Through an initiative known as The Hub, students are supported in developing business ideas and projects, with access to industry mentors. Careers guidance is integrated from Grade 6.

Parent engagement has been another area of focus, with the school increasing communication and transparency to strengthen alignment between school and home.

Monk said the school will continue to prioritise consistency and long-term outcomes. "Success is about more than academic results. It’s about developing confident, capable young people who are prepared not just for university, but for life," he said.