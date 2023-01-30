GEMS International School celebrates International Day 2023

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 10:47 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 10:49 AM

The GEMS International School (GIS), which opened in September 2013, is part of the reputed GEMS group and is a full IB school, located in Al Khail, Dubai. With students from over 88 nationalities, the school represents UAE’s cultural mix.

Since its inception, the UAE has been keen to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence to become a global centre for the convergence of civilisations and cultures. The UAE is truly a multicultural society, and this International Day seeks to focus on that diversity and make it a true celebration of multiculturalism and imbibe in the student's respect and appreciation of pluralism.

The day-long celebration encompasses beautifully decorated stands of various countries, dance performances, flashmobs, sports events, language workshops, and culinary delights, with students, parents and other participants flaunting their national attire.

Last time held in January 2020, the focus was on the Indian stand, which also co-celebrated India’s Republic Day with its beautiful décor, exuberant dance performances and lavish and palatable Indian food. With Star TV as their sponsor, the stand held several rounds of quizzes on India, with very passionate participation from the students and the school. It promises to be more lavish this time around.