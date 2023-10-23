GEMS Education and Sharaf DG join hands for UAE’s largest e-waste collection drive

Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM

In a powerful demonstration of the community well-being, GEMS Education and Sharaf DG embarked on a transformative journey to make a green difference. Partnering with EnviroServe, both parties initiated a massive e-waste collection drive aimed at raising environmental awareness and driving positive change.

Each year, millions of electronic devices are produced and old ones are discarded, adversely affecting the environment and leading to irreversible damage. Together, Sharaf DG and GEMS Education have undertaken a groundbreaking initiative to tackle this important issue head-on. Over several weeks, thousands of pre-owned gadgets and devices were handed in by GEMS Education students and their families, resulting in the collection of an unprecedented 13.2 tonnes of electronics.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Sharaf DG on this important and meaningful initiative,” said Asha Alexander, executive leader – climate change at GEMS Education. “All schools across the GEMS network have made Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) a firm focus, and it has been wonderful to see our school communities come together, supporting this e-waste drive. Together, we are making a real difference as we work towards realising a greener future.”

The e-waste donation drive is about not only recycling old laptops, televisions, appliances, smartphones, accessories and other devices but also nurturing a sense of community involvement. A total of 35 schools joined forces with Sharaf DG, creating a powerful synergy of collective action.

This heartwarming initiative aligns with the UAE's vision of building an inclusive society and fostering a culture of long-term positive impact. Added to that, it serves as a testament to Sharaf DG’s commitment to sustainability, community, and the betterment of society as a whole. It sends a powerful message that the environment is a shared responsibility, and together, we have the power to light up the minds and hearts of generations to come.

