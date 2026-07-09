Geekay Group accelerates global esports ambitions with ten qualifications for the Esports World Cup 2026

Geekay Group, one of the Middle East's leading gaming and entertainment companies, has announced a major milestone in its esports journey as Geekay Esports secured qualification across ten titles for the Esports World Cup 2026.

The achievement marks another significant step in Geekay Group's long-term vision of building a world-class esports organisation from the MENA region. Through sustained investment in elite players, coaching, performance infrastructure and competitive operations, Geekay Esports has evolved into one of the region's leading multi-title esports organisations, competing alongside the world's best on the global stage.

With qualifications already secured in Apex Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Honor of Kings, Fortnite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, MLBB Women's Invitational, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch 2 and Rainbow Six Siege X, Geekay Esports has earned the opportunity to compete for nearly $19.3 million in tournament prize pools. The organization will also compete in the Esports World Cup Club Championship, featuring an additional $30 million prize pool, where clubs accumulate points across multiple titles to determine the world's best-performing esports organisation.

These achievements have placed Geekay Esports among the top 10 organizations globally in the current Esports World Cup Club Qualification Rankings, reflecting the organization's consistency across multiple competitive titles. With qualification campaigns still ongoing in three additional games, Geekay Esports continues to strengthen its position ahead of the Esports World Cup, which will take place in Riyadh this July and August.

Esports has rapidly evolved into one of the world's fastest-growing sports industries, attracting hundreds of millions of fans globally and generating billions of hours of digital viewership each year. Similar to traditional sports clubs that compete across multiple disciplines, modern esports organisations are increasingly measured by their ability to perform across a diverse portfolio of games. Geekay Group has embraced this vision by building a multi-title organisation capable of competing consistently at the highest level of international competition.

"When we invested in Geekay Esports, we weren't simply building competitive teams, we were investing in the future of sport," said Kishan Deepak Palija, CEO of Geekay Group. "Esports has become a global industry that rivals traditional sports in audience engagement, commercial partnerships and international reach. Our vision has always been to build an organisation that can compete with the very best in the world. Qualifying across ten titles for the Esports World Cup 2026 is an important milestone, but it is only the beginning. We remain committed to developing world-class talent, expanding our competitive footprint and establishing Geekay Esports as a globally respected esports organisation."

As Geekay Esports prepares for the Esports World Cup 2026, the organisation continues to demonstrate that a company founded in retail can successfully evolve into a global force in competitive gaming. Through strategic investment, operational excellence and a commitment to long-term growth, Geekay Group is helping shape the future of esports from the Middle East to the world.