GCC regional visionaries honoured at the 13th Annual GOV HR & Youth Empowerment Awards

The event brought together over 300 distinguished leaders, policymakers, and HR professionals from across the region

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM

Organised by QnA International, the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards 2025 concluded at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi with a grand celebration of leadership, innovation, and human capital excellence.

Recognised as the GCC’s most prestigious platform for honouring excellence in governance and human resources, the event brought together over 300 distinguished leaders, policymakers, and HR professionals from across the region.

Held under the theme "Elevating HR, empowering youth, enabling nations," the awards celebrated the region’s ongoing transformation towards inclusive, technology-driven, and future-ready workplaces. This year’s ceremony featured an extensive array of categories reflecting the evolving landscape of human capital and organisational excellence. Honours were presented across key areas including leadership and governance, diversity and inclusion, digital transformation, employee wellbeing, sustainability, nationalisation, youth empowerment, and HR innovation — each recognising outstanding achievements setting new benchmarks across public, private, and hybrid sectors.

Among the most prestigious honours, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administrative affairs, at Dubai Police HQ, was named GOV HR Leader of the Year, while Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz Bin Sultan Bin Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Director of the Excellence Awards Branch at Ajman Police, received the Youth Icon of the Year award.

Commenting on the occasion, Sidh N C, director of QnA International, said:  "Over the past 13 years, the GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards have become a benchmark for celebrating innovation, leadership, and progress in governance and human capital. Each edition reinforces our belief that people are at the heart of national transformation."

As it marks its 13th annual, the GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit and Awards remains the region’s foremost recognition platform, honouring the people, policies, and purpose shaping a more empowered and future-ready GCC. 