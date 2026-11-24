Media and content production companies across the GCC have significant opportunities to accelerate creative workflows through artificial intelligence (AI), but faster production does not necessarily translate into higher profitability, according to industry experts from Bahrain and Qatar.

The opportunities and challenges of AI adoption in the Gulf's content industry were highlighted during Culture. Media. Digital, an international media and technology event held at Moskino Film Factory in Moscow on November 19–20, 2026.

Talal Alansari, CEO of Bahrain-based Creators Bay Media, highlighted the growing role of AI in producing short-form digital content for regional audiences, including those in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He emphasised that while AI can support smaller creative teams with research, scriptwriting, concept development and storyboarding, understanding local culture remains critical when producing content for GCC audiences.

“We can create a masterpiece, an amazing video, but it may fail to connect with people in this region because of language differences or a different sense of humour. Something considered funny in Russia might be offensive in Bahrain, and vice versa. That is why my recommendation to Russian content creators and creative agencies is to work with people on the ground, understand the local market and know their specific target audience,” said Alansari.

He added that additional revisions and changes to AI-generated content can offset initial time savings, making it important for companies to assess the overall efficiency of their production processes.

Abdul Salam Knio, a Qatar-based technology executive associated with Information and Communication Technology W.L.L. (ICT), echoed these concerns, highlighting the need for businesses to evaluate the financial impact of AI adoption rather than focusing exclusively on production speed.

“If you complete a production stage in five days instead of fifty, that does not mean you will become more commercially efficient or generate higher profits. Saving time does not necessarily mean making more money,” said Knio. He recommended that production companies test AI tools through pilot projects to evaluate costs, turnaround times and human resource requirements before expanding their use across larger commercial operations.

The discussion also highlighted the potential for AI to facilitate international creative collaborations. Russian producer Anastasia Shishorina shared an example of how AI-enabled research and planning helped reduce an international production preparation process from approximately two months to less than four days.

As AI technologies become more widely accessible, the speakers emphasised that originality, storytelling and human creativity will remain important competitive differentiators for content producers.

“The difference has to come from how you tell the story, from the human element,” added Knio.

The discussions took place during the third edition of Culture. Media. Digital, which brought together more than 180 speakers from 16 countries across over 40 sessions. Hosted at Moskino Film Factory, a venue operating under the Moscow Department of Culture, the event explored developments shaping the global film, media, technology and creative industries.