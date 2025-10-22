GCC HR and Youth Summit 2025: Empowering Future Leaders in Abu Dhabi

The stage is set for one of the region’s most influential HR and youth empowerment gatherings of visionaries, policymakers, and change-makers as the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit & Awards 2025, organised by QnA International, returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22-23 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl.

Now in its 13th year, the summit has become synonymous with progress, collaboration, and transformation — an event where the power of human potential meets the promise of innovation. Under the theme “Elevating HR. Empowering Youth. Enabling Nations.”, this year’s annual will bring together an exceptional network of leaders who are redefining what it means to lead, inspire, and build future-ready nations.

Across two days of high-level discussion, masterclasses, and awards, the summit will explore the profound shifts shaping work, talent, and leadership in the GCC.

The summit will be opened by renowned transformational leadership speaker, HR Hall of Fame Inductee and 10x winner of HR Most Influential Thinker, Chris Roebuck, who will be sharing insights on people powered government.

Chris shares: “We have so much untapped potential in our people. Imagine unlocking 30 per cent more effort from 60 per cent of your people and boosting your bottom line by 10 per cent —for free. I’m excited to share the key to tapping it with the GOV HR community.’’

Among the confirmed speakers are Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Director-General of the Institute of Public Administration, Bahrain; Dr Amna Al Mahri, Executive Director of GovAcademy, Department of Government Enablement, UAE; Captain Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Sultan bin Abdulla AlNuaimi, Director of the Excellence Awards Branch, Ajman Police; and David Ribott, Abu Dhabi Top CEO Coach, along with the advisory board member Mohammed Al Marzooqi.

From AI-driven transformation to human-centred leadership, the conversations at the two day event will bridge technology and empathy, data and purpose, youth and leadership —showcasing the people-first strategies that are powering a new era of growth across the public and private sectors.

Mohammed Abdelhay, Managing Director, FranklinCovey Middle East, highlighted: “At FranklinCovey Middle East, our partnership with the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit reflects our deep commitment to advancing leadership and human capital development across the region. This summit brings together forward-thinking leaders who are shaping the future of work and investing in the potential of their people. As the UAE and wider GCC continue progressing toward Vision 2030, we believe that leadership remains the most powerful catalyst for sustainable growth and transformation.”

The summit will share case studies from C level executives of GCC’s most forward-thinking organisations such as Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar, Ministry of Investment KSA, Abu Dhabi Customs, Misk Foundation, Enoc, Adnoc amongst many others.

“HR must evolve from being people-centric to person-centric — putting each individual’s growth, experience, and purpose at the centre of digital transformation. Technology should humanise work, not replace it. The biggest challenges include digital readiness, skills transformation, and shifting from administrative processes to delivering true strategic value. The Summit unites regional leaders driving innovation in government and HR,” shares Dr Ebrahim Hasan Al Khajeh, Human Resources Director, Abu Dhabi Customs

Ibrahim Al Yahya, Director of Human Resources and Support Services at Misk Foundation, KSA, noted: “My focus at the Summit will be on anticipating and preparing for future talent needs today. The workforce of tomorrow will require new skills, mindsets, and adaptability. Organizations must begin planning now — investing in talent strategies, leadership development, and workforce transformation to ensure sustainable success in an ever-changing environment.”

The summit will culminate in the GCC GOV HR and Youth Empowerment Awards, honouring excellence in government HR, innovation, and leadership. These awards celebrate the visionaries and organisations that have redefined the meaning of public service, youth engagement, and human capital development in the region — those who continue to turn ambition into tangible impact.

Hend Mahmood, CHRO at Bahrain Development Bank, emphasised: “The GCC GOV HR & YOUTH Summit and Awards stand as one of the most prestigious and influential gatherings in the region. It brings together visionary leaders, distinguished speakers, and emerging thinkers to explore the future of work, governance, and human capital. My participation is driven by the opportunity to engage with peers, exchange insights on the evolving HR landscape, and contribute to shaping discussions that inspire progress across the GCC and beyond.”

"Over the years, the GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit has evolved into more than just an event—it has become a movement dedicated to empowering people and preparing institutions for the future," said Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International. "This year’s theme speaks to the heart of transformation, where technology, talent, and purpose converge to shape nations that are not only competitive but deeply human in their approach to growth."

The 13th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit & Awards 2025 stands as a testament to the region’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its belief that empowered people build empowered nations. As government and industry leaders converge in Abu Dhabi, the conversations that begin here will continue to shape the fabric of work, innovation, and leadership across the GCC and beyond.